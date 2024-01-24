Kamal Haasan’s ‘Thug Life’ starts rolling

Kamal Haasan's much-anticipated project, "Thug Life," has officially commenced its filming in Chennai. The film marks the reunion of Kamal Haasan with director Mani Ratnam after an impressive gap of 37 years.



Announced in November 2023, "Thug Life" has generated significant buzz, particularly due to its star-studded cast. Trisha Krishnan plays the female lead, and the ensemble includes Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Gautham Karthik, Joju George, Dulquer Salmaan, Abhirami, and Nasser. The involvement of such talented actors adds to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the film.

"Thug Life" is a collaborative effort produced by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, R. Mahendran, and Siva Ananth, bringing together some of the industry's prominent figures. The musical score for the film is composed by the renowned AR Rahman, further heightening expectations among fans.

As the filming progresses, more details about this highly anticipated multistarrer will be unveiled in the near future, keeping fans eagerly awaiting updates from the sets of "Thug Life."