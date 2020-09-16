Kamal Hassan’s 232 Movie Gets Fixed With Ace Director Lokesh Kanagaraj

Kollywood's ace director Lokesh Kanagaraj who is known for his movies like Kaidhi and Master. Now, he is all set to team up the 'Lokanayakudu' actor Kamal Hassan. This versatile actor is all ready to come up with his 232nd movie. Both Lokesh and Kamal took to their Twitter pages and dropped the news of collaboration.

Kamal Hassan

Kamal dropped the awesome poster of his 232nd movie and stunned us with the red poster. Kamal's pic is made with full of black guns hinting us that, it will be an action thriller movie. The poster also has the tagline "Once Upon A Time There Lived A Ghost". Kamal also wrote, "Another Journey Begins" and shares this happy news with his fans.

The pre-production work of this LokeshKanagaraj movie has begun and it will hit the screens in Summer 2021. This movie's music department will be handled by AnirudhRavichander. This flick will be bankrolled by 'Raaj Kamal Films International banner.

Even Lokesh also took to his Twitter page and unveiled the poster of Kamal Hassan's 232nd movie…



Kamal Hassan's decision of going with Lokesh is surprising as he is just 3 movies old… But he is much sought-after director and it is proved with his 3 movies. Coming to Kamal Hassan's work front, he already has a couple of projects on his hand. One is the most awaited sequel of 'Indian' movie which will be directed by Shankar.

