Kollywood Actor Rejects Muttiah Muralitharan Biopic Over Political Controversy

There seems to be no end to controversies even before Srilankan cricketer Muttiah Muralidharan's biopic goes to sets.

A wide range of protests are being carried out by a section of people who contend that the movie will hurt the sentiments of Tamilians. The team which is not worried about these allegations has already clarified that this movie will be purely a sports drama and revolves around the story of a legend belonging to Tamil community.

Meanwhile, we hear that Tamil actor Arunasalam has refused to accept the offer to work in the movie in view of the political uproar sparked by the project.

Earlier, Arunasalam had worked with Dhanush in "Asuran" in a pivotal role and his performance was lauded by the fans. Here '800' team had offered him the role of Muralitharan during his young age but the actor has rejected the role citing the above reasons.

However, the team has already released a first look motion poster which the viewers have appreciated. This movie which has Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role is being directed by Sripathi under the banners "Movie Train Motion Pictures" and ' Daar Motion Pictures".