Kollywood Celebrities Break-ups, Weddings in 2019

Besides updates on the news of movies, one another subject of interest among movie buffs is the personal life of their favourite actors. What's happening in whose life, which actor is dating whom, which celebrities broke up are some of the topics that often draw the attention of a legion of fans. Even though stars more often than not doesn't like intrusion of their privacy, they can't help but pay a price for being a public figure. Anything they do or act becomes news. It could be either positive or negative publicity of the actors. This is true across the film industries around the globe. Today we will discuss Kollywood Celebrities who got married in 2019 and those whose relationship failed to stand the test of time and pushed them to break-up. So, shall we begin?

The most talked-about wedding of the year was Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth to Vishagan Vanangamudi. The wedding was held on a big scale at an upscale hotel in Chennai with all the top Kollywood Celebrities marking their attendance at the do.

Anand Shankar, the director of Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda's political drama Nota tied the knot with his fiancee Divyanka in a close-knit ceremony. The wedding was attended by the director's close friends from the industry.

Shruti Haasan and Michael Corsale After Rajini's daughter, it was his peer Kamal Haasan's daughter Shruti Haasan who made the news. Unfortunately, it was not for her wedding but she breaks up with her boyfriend Michael Corsale that went viral.

Another actress who broke up with her boyfriend this year was Ileana D'Cruz with her boyfriend Andrew Kneebone. When the actress opened up about the breakup she said the relationship was a learning experience.

Radio Jockey Vijay's marriage to Monika was a star-studded ceremony with the likes of Siva Karthikeyan marking his presence at the ceremony.

Another grand wedding that drew a lot of attention was that of Tamil actor Arya to his ladylove Sayyesha. They tied the knot in March at the Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad where Salman's sister Arpita too got married.

There is no Tamil showbiz without the small screen which grab as many eyeballs as movies. Pagal Nilavu actors Sameera Sherief and Syed Anwar got hitched in November. The do was attended by several celebrities from the tele world.

While we are on the small screen, there was yet another TV couple who made news with their marriage. It was none other than Bigg Boss Tamil Contestant Vaishnavi who married her guy Anjan in private ceremony attended by the close friends of the couple.

So, guys, 2019 was a year of celebrity weddings and breakups in Kollywood. Let's hope 2020 will strengthen the relationship of those who got married and bring love into those who broke-up.