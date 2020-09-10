Kollywood comedian Vadivel Balaji no more
Kollywood comedian Vadivel Balaji passed away on Thursday morning due to heart attack.
Kollywood comedian Vadivel Balaji passed away on Thursday morning due to heart attack. The actor was taking a treatment at a private hospital in Chennai and the doctors confirmed the same with media. Already, Balaji suffered a heart attack in the recent past and his family members admitted him in a hospital.
The doctors are giving him treatment for the past 15 days. The actor was popular for hosting a popular comedy show that comes in Vijay TV. He also acted in a lot of super hit films. Since he imitates comedian Vadivelu, he got the name Vadivel Balaji.
He was survived by a wife, son and a daughter. Upon knowing the news, a lot of celebrities have expressed their condolences to the actor. We pray that his soul rests in peace.
