Kollywood comedian Vadivel Balaji no more

Kollywood comedian Vadivel Balaji passed away on Thursday morning due to heart attack. The actor was taking a treatment at a private hospital in Chennai and the doctors confirmed the same with media. Already, Balaji suffered a heart attack in the recent past and his family members admitted him in a hospital.

The doctors are giving him treatment for the past 15 days. The actor was popular for hosting a popular comedy show that comes in Vijay TV. He also acted in a lot of super hit films. Since he imitates comedian Vadivelu, he got the name Vadivel Balaji.

He was survived by a wife, son and a daughter. Upon knowing the news, a lot of celebrities have expressed their condolences to the actor. We pray that his soul rests in peace.