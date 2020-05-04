Kollywood Director Clarifies On Thalapathy Vijay's Movie

Thalapathy Vijay is a name to reckon with in Kollywood. He's the most sought-after actor in the Tamil film industry simply because he's the most bankable stars in Kollywood. Now ever since Vijay wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming movie which is also most awaited, Master, there was a lot of speculation surrounding the actor's next movie.

There was also news that the Kollywood Thalapathy had given his go ahead to a movie with woman director Sudha Kongara. Later, the actor rubbished the claims. Now, a latest buzz doing the rounds suggest that the director is all set to announce her movie with Vijay on his birthday in June. This bit of news has come as a shock to the director as she is wondering from where all these gossips are emerging. So to put an end to all the speculation and rumours, Sudha Kongara has rubbished the claims about her movie with Vijay as baseless. Further she has also clarified that she is not on any social media channel and urged fans not to spread fake news or believe in them.

Meanwhile, Vijay's next Master is gearing up to hit theaters post lockdown. The movie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj stars Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan in key roles.

Sudha Kongara is looking forward to the release of her next featuring Suriya titled Soorarai Pottru.