Singam Suriya's next is Directed by Vetrimaaran in Kalaippuli S Thanu's Production is 'VaadiVaasal'. The first look of the film was unveiled on the occasion of Suriya's Birthday and it is garnering superb response for its intense look.

'Asuran' which was made in the combination of Dhanush, Kalaippuli S Thanu, Vetrimaaran's combination scored a blockbuster. It is being remade in Telugu as 'Narappa' with Victory Venkatesh as the hero in Sreekanth Addala's Direction.

'VaadiVaasal' is based on a popular novel written by renowned writer CS Chellappa in the backdrop of Jallikattu. Kalaippuli S Thanu assures that 'VaadiVaasal' will be made in a prestigious manner in the combination of Suriya and Vetrimaaran in V Creations banner and it will be a sensational film for sure. More details will be revealed in the coming days.

Here is the Character Poster of @Suriya_offl in #VaadiVaasal & Wishing Him a Very Happy Birthday From Our team 🌹 A Small Surprise For all Anbaana Fans... After #SooraraiPottru... Get Ready 🔥Once again #HappyBirthdaySuriya ❤ pic.twitter.com/ZVAqm9FzKg — #Vaadivaasal (@VaadivaasalFilm) July 23, 2020



