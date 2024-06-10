‘Lockdown’ teaser: Anupama Parameswaran starrer promises edge-of-seat thrills

Anupama Parameswaran, one of the most celebrated actresses in the South Indian film industry, continues to captivate audiences with her versatile performances. Currently, she is the star heroine in two highly anticipated lady-oriented films, 'Lockdown' and 'Parada'.



On June 9, the teaser of 'Lockdown' was released, generating significant buzz among fans and movie enthusiasts. Directed by AR Zeeva, 'Lockdown' promises to be an intense thriller set against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown that ensued.



The teaser opens with Anupama Parameswaran, in a tense state, calling her father after hearing about the nationwide lockdown on TV. The scenes that follow depict her running through deserted streets, searching desperately for someone. Known as Anita in the film, Anupama's character appears to be trapped in a state of helplessness, adding to the thriller's intensity.



Alongside Anupama, the film features a talented ensemble cast, including Charlie, Nirosha, Priya Venkat, Living Stone, Indumati, Rajkumar, Sharmi, and Lollu Saba Maran. Produced by Subhaskaran under the Lyca Productions banner, the film's music is composed by R Raghunathan and Siddharth Vipin. Although the exact release date remains unannounced, the film is set to hit theatres in June.



In addition to 'Lockdown', Anupama is also starring in 'Parada', directed by Praveen Kandregula of 'Movie Bandi' fame. The first look of 'Parada' has already piqued interest, showcasing Anupama in a traditional saree with her head covered, exuding a unique charm.



Anupama Parameswaran's recent success with the film 'Tillu Square', where she starred opposite Sidhu Jonnalagadda, has added to her growing list of achievements. Her bold and glamorous role in the film was well-received, cementing her status as a versatile actress.



Apart from 'Lockdown' and 'Parada', Anupama has a packed schedule with several exciting projects. Directed by Praneesh Vijayan, Pet Detective (Malayalam) has already commenced shooting. Bison (Tamil) is a sports drama directed by Mari Selvaraj, featuring Dhruv Vikram in the lead role.

