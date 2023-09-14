‘Lust stories 2’ actor to lock horns with Suriya in his next

Kollywood star Suriya is deeply engrossed in filming his upcoming project, “Kanguva,” directed by Siruthai Siva, with Disha Patani cast as the lead female role. However, an intriguing buzz about the actor’s next venture is sweeping through social media.



If the circulating rumours prove to be true, Vijay Varma, the boyfriend of the glamorous actress Tamannaah Bhatia, could potentially share the screen with Suriya as the antagonist in his next film. This project, tentatively titled Suriya 43, is still in its pre-production phase and is under the direction of Sudha Kongara. Vijay Varma was last seen in “Lust Stories 2” alongside Tamannah.

According to the ongoing grapevine, Nazriya Fahadh is rumoured to be paired opposite Suriya in the film, with Dulquer Salmaan slated to portray Suriya’s on-screen brother. However, it’s important to note that only the official team of the film can confirm or refute these widespread speculations.

As Sudha Kongara and Suriya approach the completion of their current projects, they are expected to shift their focus towards this new film, rumoured to be a pan-Indian endeavour.