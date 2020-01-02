Maanaadu Maker's Pongal Surprise For STR Fans

Simbu's Maanaadu is perhaps the most talked about Tamil movie right now. The film has been making the news and grabbing headlines ever since it was announced. The movie will be directed by none other than Venkat Prabhu. The maverick filmmaker had roped in STR aka Simbu on board. However, there was news that the actor had been dropped for undisclosed reasons.



In a latest development, it emerged that Simbu was back on board. This not only made the Kollywood actor's fans happy but also created confusion among moviebuffs who kept wondering what's happening. While the makers are making all preparations to make sure the film will go to sets on January 20, here's a bit of news that could put a smile back on he faces of Simbu fans.

The makers seemed to have joined the Pongal race. But if you are wondering how could a movie hit theatres even before it went on floors, let me assure you that we mean Maanaadu makers are planning a little surprise for the fans of STR on the day of the biggest Tamil festival. This was announced on social media. The news was shared by none other than the producer himself on social media saying that he will announced the cast and crew details of Simbu's Maanaadu on Pongal. The film is bankrolled by Suresh Kamachi. The film will start rolling soon after Pongal.

Kalyani Priyadarshini is said to be playing the female lead opposite Simbu in Venkat Prabhu's Maanaadu which is surrounded by a lot of hype. This is the first collaboration of the actor-director duo. The film will see Arvind Swamy as the villain while Bharathiraja and SA Chandrashekar will make special appearances in the movie.Maanaadu is said to be political thriller and being made under the V House Productions banner. The first schedule of Maanaadu will begin in Coimbatore. The makers haven't officially confirmed the characters in the movie. The Maanaadu producers will put all specualtion to rest when he announced the final cast and crew details on Pongal.