Madhavan, Suhasini And Dulquer Salman Join Hands And Share A New Covid-19 Awareness Video

It is all known that the deadly diseases Covid-19 is rapidly getting spread in the second wave. Right from celebrities to normal people, many of them are getting in contact with this virus. When compared to the first wave, the intensity of the virus is much higher and even the death rate is also growing up. Thus, be it Bollywood, Tollywood or Kollywood, many actors are coming up with awareness videos and sharing them on their social media pages. We have already seen the RRR team, Rajamouli, Junior NTR, Ram Charan Tej and Alia Bhatt sharing a video on the Covid-19 situation and also urged the people to stay safe and wear masks.

Now, even the ace actors of Kollywood, Dulquer Salman, Suhasini and Madhavan also came up with an awareness video. They shared their views on this pandemic and also requested their fans to stay safe amid the rapid spread of this novel virus.



Suhasini









In this video, Suhasini speaks about how people need to come together in these difficult times. Then Dulquer Salman and Madhavan also share their views and try to create awareness among their fans bout the pandemic.



Suhasini further tells all the people to get vaccinated and thus it can protect them from this deadly disease. Even the ace Kollywood actors Radikaa Sarath Kumar, Nassar and Arvind Swami appear in the video and share their thoughts with their fans in these crisis times.