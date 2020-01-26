Top
'Master' Third Look Is So Terrific

Kollywood actors Thalapathi Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi are just looking outstanding and terrific in the third look of the movie 'Master'.

Kollywood actors Thalapathi Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi are just looking outstanding and terrific in the third look of the movie 'Master'. This movie is the most awaiting one in Kollywood as it has both Vijay's under one screen making the audience raise their expectations a notch higher.

The makers of the movie have released the third look a few minutes ago… Have a look!

This poster has both Vijay's roaring at each other with all blood-shed marks on their body. It seems like a fight sequence between the hero and the villain. This look has completely made the fans go awestruck.

Master movie also has Shantanu, Andrea Jeremiah, Malavika Mohan, Nassar, Arun Das and Sanjeev in other important roles. This movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is produced by Xavier Britto under XB Films Creators.

Master is an action thriller which has Anirudh Ravichander as music director Sathyan Sooryan as editor.

This movie will hit the theatres on 9th April, 2020.

