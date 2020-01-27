Master Thirdlook goes viral

Ilayathalapathy Vijay who recently scored a hit with 'Bigil' is now going to come up with yet another action entertainer under the direction of 'Maanagaram' and 'Kaithi' fame Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Titled as 'Master', Kollywood star Vijay Sethupathi is playing a crucial role in this film. Today, the makers have unveiled the third look poster of Vijay from the film. The poster which showcased Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi looking like injured lions roaring at each other and getting ready to lock the horns with each other. The movie will release for Summer in 2020 and the expectations are so high on the film.

Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators banner is bankrolling this project. Anirudh Ravichander is on board for music for this film. Details regarding the female lead in the film is yet to get revealed.







