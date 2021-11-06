Mind-blowing teaser to increase the expectations on Vikram?

Kollywood superstar Kamal Hassan is all set to come up with his next film 'Vikram' which has been grabbing the attention of the audience lately.

Lokesh Kanagaraj of 'Khaidi' and 'Master' fame is wielding the megaphone for this project. The shooting of the movie is currently going on at a high pace and is almost completed.

According to the latest buzz, the much-awaited teaser of the film will hit the internet on the 6th of this month on the occasion of Kamal Hassan's birthday. Rumors are rife that the makers have been planning a rocking teaser filled with some intense action sequences. It is also known that Kamal Haasan will be seen in a never seen kind of avatar in this movie.

Kollywood superstar Vijay Sethupathi and Malayalam star hero Fahad Fasil are also playing crucial roles in the much-awaited movie. Rajkamal Films International is helming this project. Anirudh Ravichander is composing tunes for the film.