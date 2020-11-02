Murugadoss Walks Out Of Vijay Movie Over Remuneration Or Differences?

There are times when the equation between Producers, directors, and actors may not synchronize for they don't agree with each other in their views about the story lines because of which a few artistes opt out of the projects.

Now, this has happened with the upcoming project of Vijay "Dalapathi 65". The combo had raised high expectations in the film industry even before the commencement of the project. Famous Kollywood director A R Murugadoss was supposed to helm this movie, but due to creative differences with actor Vijay, the 'Kaththi' director has reportedly walked out of the Vijay project.

It is said that the director didn't agree to make a few changes to the script suggested by the Tamil actor. We also hear that the director was not happy with the remuneration that Sun Pictures offered him and thus decided to opt out of thd movie.

Now, we hear that Sun Pictures, who are in search of a new director have reportedly shortlisted 3 directors who can successfuly handle this project. The names are Atlee, of " Bigil" fame, Vetrikumaran, and Sudha Kongara of Sorrarai Potrru.

But Atlee and Vetrikumaran are currently busy with different projects. Sudha Kongara is preparing to do her next film with Thala Ajith. Now, uncertainty prevails as these directors may not be available for the above reasons.

Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanajaraj directorial Master' in which Thalapathy Vijay, and Vijay Sethupathi have worked together is all set for release. Tge First look poster and making of movie poster have raised expectations of this movie and it is likely to hit theatres during Sankranthi.A R Murugadoss, Thalapathy Vijay,

