Nani's 'Shyam Singha Roy' Tamil Trailer Is Out…

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Nani is all set to entertain his fans with his upcoming movie 'Shyam Singha Roy'. As the release date is nearing, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in their digital promotions. Earlier they released the Telugu trailer of this movie and created noise on social media and now, they also released the Tamil version trailer during a promotional event which was held in Chennai.



Sharing the Tamil trailer, the makers also wrote, "Witness the Majestic Hysteria of #ShyamSinghaRoy Trident emblem with #SSRTamilTrailer https://youtu.be/L4NWDNChgKI Ruling your Hearts from DEC24th #SSRonDEC24th".

Well, let us also check out the Telugu trailer of Shyam Singha Roy movie…

This month is going to be a feast for movie lovers and I promise you a great dessert ♥️ 24th న థియేటర్స్ లో కలుద్దాం...#ShyamSinghaRoy Trailer #SSRTrailer https://t.co/pEbEHN1fDk pic.twitter.com/Un7AfawwQ1 — Nani (@NameisNani) December 14, 2021

Going with the trailer, it showcased Nani in a dual role. In the starting, Nani will be introduced as Vasu a young man who aspires to become a director. He also resigns to his software job due to his passion. Then he meets ultra-modern Krithi Shetty who is also seen smoking! Then suddenly Vasu will start recollecting his past where he will be seen portraying the role of Shyam Singha Roy. He will fight for the poor people and fall in love with Devadasi Sai Pallavi. We all need to wait for a few more days to witness the movie on the big screens.

Speaking about Shyam Singha Roy movie, it has three lead actresses, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian. Even Murali Sharma, Jisshu Sengupta, Rahul Ravindran, Abhinav Gomatam and Manish Wadhwa are roped in to play pivotal roles.

Being a periodic thriller, Nani will be seen in a dual role and essay the characters of Vasu and Shyam Singha Roy in this movie. The film is based on the re-incarnation concept and is directed by Rahul Sankrityan. It is bankrolled by Venkat Boyanapalli under the Niharika Entertainment banner. The movie will hit the big screens on 24th December, 2021 on the occasion of the Christmas festival!