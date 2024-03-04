Nayanthara Unfollows Husband Vignesh Shivan and Pens a Cryptic Message: Fans Speculate, but Actress Reassures with Follow-Back

Live
Just In
South Star Nayanthara briefly unfollowed her husband Vignesh Shivan on Instagram, sparking online rumours about their relationship. However, she quickly followed him back, putting those speculations to rest. Fans are happy to see things seemingly back to normal for the couple.
South Indian superstar Nayanthara recently sparked curiosity among fans regarding her relationship with filmmaker husband Vignesh Shivan.
Fan Concerns Arise: Rumours of a possible rift between the couple began circulating online after eagle-eyed fans noticed Nayanthara had unfollowed Vignesh on Instagram. This unexpected move fueled speculation about a potential argument or disagreement.
Cryptic Message Adds Fuel to Fire: Adding to the confusion, Nayanthara shared a cryptic message on her Instagram story around the same time. The message, "She's gonna forever say 'I got this' even with tears in her eyes," left fans wondering if she was facing personal struggles.
Reconciliation and Relief: Thankfully, the situation appears to have resolved itself. Nayanthara has since followed Vignesh back on Instagram, quelling the rumours and bringing a sense of relief to their fans.
Looking Back at Their Journey: To provide some context, it's worth mentioning that Nayanthara shared a loving photo with Vignesh on her story last week, seemingly indicating all was well. Additionally, earlier this year, she dedicated a heartfelt Valentine's Day message to him, expressing her love and celebrating their ten years together.
The couple tied the knot in June 2023, and their marriage continues to be a source of interest for fans. While online activity can sometimes spark speculation, it's important to maintain healthy boundaries and avoid making assumptions about their personal lives.