Youtube sensation Ravi Teja Mahadasyam debut film gets a grand launch

The launch of a new film on Monday marked the beginning of an exciting journey for debutant actor Ravi Teja Mahadasyam

The launch of a new film on Monday marked the beginning of an exciting journey for debutant actor Ravi Teja Mahadasyam. Spearheading the project, Mahadasyam steps into the lead role under the banner of Art Makers Productions.

Directed by newcomer Maddula Madan Kumar and produced by Sowjanya Kavuri, the film's opening ceremony took place at the Manikonda Lord Shiva Temple. With renowned figures like Baby fame Viraj Ashwin and writer Puranapanda Srinivas gracing the event, anticipation for the project soared.

The untitled film, blending fresh talent with experienced crew members like Director of Photography Nithin Reddy Chimmula and editor Akhil Deshpande, promises an engaging cinematic experience. Co-producers Dia, Sanjeev Koneru, and Venkat Ramana Reddy, along with Rajashekar Reddy Jakka handling dialogues and lyrics, contribute to the film's promising lineup.

Puranapanda Srinivas, speaking at the launch, commended the influx of new talent in the industry, highlighting the potential for innovation and creativity. As production gears up to commence soon, audiences await eagerly for the unveiling of this new cinematic venture.

