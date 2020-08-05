Nayanthara's Role In Rajinikanth's Annaatthe Shocks Fans?

For the fans of Kollywood Thalaiva, we got some unconfirmed news about Rajinikanth starrer Annatthe. The movie is helmed by Siruthai Siva. In a latest development, we hear that Nayanathara who was named among the four leading stars in the movie will be playing mother to Keerthy Suresh.

This has come as a huge surprise and shocker for her fans. The first schedule of the Rajini starrer is already completed at Ramoji Film studio inHyderabad. The shooting came to a halt during the second schedule due to corona and there was speculation that producers had discontinued the project.

However, the makers have ruled out any such possibility and announced that shooting would resume after the lockdown. There were also reports that this story was leaked and went viral on social media. The leading ladies who were named along with Nayanthara were actors Khushboo Sundar, Keerthy Suresh and Meena, Both Nayanathara and Keerthy Suresh are top ranking actors down South which might be the reason for uproar among Nayanathara fans.

Keerthy Suresh's last movie was a thriller titled Penguin which was released on OTT platforms owing to pandemic. Besides, Nyanathara too has three movies in her kitty.

It is known fact that Nayan had a great year in 2019 with back to back hits. Even though she played a doting mother in Viswasam which was a blockbuster, she was paired opposite none other than Thala Ajith. Viswasam was a family and sports drama which was also dubbed into Tamil.

Now, it is every actress's dream to work with Rajini. If Nayan has no qualms about doing the mommy role, then who are we to complain, right?