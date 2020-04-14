New Tamil Movie Releases To Look Forward To After Lockdown

Coronavirus lockdown has pushed the release of several movies. This is across the film industries around the world. Be it Hollywood, Bollywood, Kollywood, Mollywood or Tollywood..filmmakers were forced to push the release of their movies.

A few movies which were under production too have been out on halt. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the nation tomorrow about extending the lockdown to contain the spread of virus.

Earlier filmmakers had planned to release their movies soon after the 21-day lockdown. However, considering the present circumstances, it may not happen anytime soon. But once the lockdown is over, whenever it is, a few good movies have been lined up for release.

We made a list of some of them. Here are a few Tamil movies you could look forward to...





Master: Thalapathy Vijay would be seen in Master along with Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan. The movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and was set for release on April 9. However, the movie's release had to be postponed due to the lockdown. So this will be the first movie to hit theatres post lockdown period.









Takkar: This Tamil drama will feature Siddharth, yogi Babu, Divanyasha Kaushik and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles. The movie was slated to release on April 17.









Jagame Thandhiram: This Dhanush movie has James Cosmo, Aishwarya Lekshni and Kalaiyarasan playing prominent roles. The film was set to hit theatres on May 1.









Thalaivi: This is one of the most awaited movies in Kollywood this year. With Kangna playing the role of yesteryear actress turned politician J Jayalalithaa, the movie stars Arvind Swami in the role of MGR. The movie is set to release in theatres on June 26.









Valimai: Thala Ajith fans were waiting for the release. This H Vinoth directorial is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and is slated for release sometime in November.

