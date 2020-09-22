No South Indian State Will Accept Hindi Imposition: Rajinikanth

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has raised his voice to protest against the imposition of Hindi as a unifying language of the country by the centre.

He has said that none of the southern states including Tamil Nadu will accept the imposition of Hindi. He was speaking to reporters outside Chennai Airport. He also added that including Hindi, no language should be imposed on the country.

Rajini said that it is good to have one common language to establish unity in the Nation but unfortunately it cannot happen in our country. Earlier, another Kollywood star Kamal Haasan too had warned against Amit Shah's push to impose Hindi as the unifying language which would result in an exponentially bigger battle than the 2017 pro jalli-kattu protests.

"Now no Shah, Sultan, or Samrat must renege on the promise that was made when India became republic, to maintain unity in diversity," he said. While stating this, the Tamil actor also said that "We respect all the languages but our mother language will always be Tamil. In Karnataka also, chief minister BS Yediyurappa is also on the same page asserting that Kannada will remain as the principal language of the state and its importance would never be compromised.