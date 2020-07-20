Not Only Box Office King, Thalapathy Vijay Is No.1 On TV

Thalapathy Vijay, the name brings with its vibrations. The Kollywood actor enjoys a huge fan following, that worship him no less than god. Vijay is accorded a demi-god position in Kollywood and his fans are known to stand by him through thick and thin.

The actor's movies are known to create records in theatres. Thalapathy has also rewritten box office histories. Now, if you thought Vijay's popularity and records were confined to the big screen itself, then you are in for a surprise.

For over three months now, theatres have been shut. Movie buffs, however, are having a field day, catching up movies on either small screen or OTT platforms. The latest we hear is that Vijay's movies were most viewed during the pandemic lockdown. His movies aired on television are said to have registered 117.9 million impressions. Now, if you are thinking that Rajini or Ajith occupies the second position in terms of popularity, then you are about to be surprised.

As per the TRP report, movies of choreographer-cum-actor Raghava Lawrence come second with 76.2 million impressions. He has even surpassed superstar Rajinikanth who occupies the third position with 65.8 million impressions followed by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar at 58.8 million views and Prabhas whose movies registered impressions of 56.9 million.

Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The action-thriller stars Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady and Vijay Sethupathi as the baddie. Stay tuned for updates.