Now Is The Time To Join Politics: Rajinikanth Fans Tell Him

Kollywood superstar Rajanikanth has shown no inkling to join politics although he has floated a political outfit. But his fans are after the actor trying to persuade him in various ways to enter politics.

One such attempt is visible on the streets of Madurai where people can see several posters conspicuously displayed on the walls urging the Tamil superstar to become a political leader. But Rajini is in no mood to pay heed to such indirect calls to jump into the political bandwagon ahead of the state assembly elections.

Earlier, Rajini had stated that he didn't have the ambition to become the chief minister, if he wanted to become one he would have done it when he was 45. His sole aim is to give good governance and develop curruption free society, the Tamil actor had said.

But his fans continue to exert pressure on the Tamil star to take the plunge into politics. Rajini fans have erected posters across many districts of Tamil Nadu. People can read interesting inscriptions on posters like "Now or Never", " The right leader Will have the entire country behind him" "I am not MGR. But I can give good governance like MGR. Change in politics, Change in Government."

However, sources close to a forum founded by none other than the actor himself by name "Rajani Makkal Mandram" are hopeful of the actor's entry into politics by next year. It remains to be seen if the actor succumbs to pressure and enter the political fray.