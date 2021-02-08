Please Realise Life Is Not Normal Yet: Suriya After Coronavirus Infection

Kollywood actor Suriya has been infected with Coronavirus. The actor, who revealed about this himself on social media platform, has said that he is yet to recover from the disease.

"I am suffering from Corona infection and getting treated by doctors. Life has not come to normal yet. We should realise this fact. We should focus on prevention. Thanks to my doctors," thus has stated Suriya.

Director Rajashekar Pandiyan who has also tweeted has asked Suriya not to worry. "Brothers and sisters! Anna is doing fine, so do not worry."

After Suriya's tweet about coronavirus, his fans are praying for his fast recovery and are requesting the actor to come back to the big screen soon.

Suriya was last seen in the Sudha Kongara directorial 'Soorarai Pottru' which was hugely successful. The movie which was released via OTT was well received by the viewers.

The movie is now in race for an Oscar award. Recently, Suriya's 40th movie was announced. Pandi Raj will be directing this movie. Priyanka Mohan will be playing the lead role opposite to Suriya in the movie. Now that Suriya is affected with Coronavirus the shooting is likely to get delayed. Let us all pray for the actor's fast recovery.