Pooja Hegde Charging More For Vijay65?

Famous Kollywood actor Dalapathi Vijay has ventured into his next movie after his last outing "Master'. This untitled movie which is temporarily named "Vijay 65" is said to be an out and out action thriller. Ths movie is being directed by Nelson Dilip. Now, the first schedule shooting of thw movie is being done abroad and hence all the crew members have flown to foreign country, as per reports.

Pooja Hegde, who is playing the female lead opposite Vijay is enthusiastic about taking part in this movie. Pooja Hegde had earlier created a buzz by demanding more remuneration for Telugu movies. Now, we hear that pooja Hegde has taken more remuneration for the Tamil movie than she usually earns for Telugu movies.

Pooja Hegde is not only busy with south Indian movies but also in the Hindi film industry. Inspite of date problems, pooja has agreed to act with Vijay with a few date adjustments. Pooja is currently awaiting the release of her most expected movie "Radhe Shyam" which has Prabhas in the lead role. Besides she will be the lead actress for a movie with Salman Khan.

Pooja has proved to be a lucky star for most of the lead actors of the south as she has given many Super hit movies in Telugu. Mahesh Babu will be doing a movie with Trivikram after his current movie "Sarkari Varu Paata". There is already speculation that Pooja Hegde will be paired with Mahesh Babu in this movie. This is the second movie that Pooja Hegde will be signing with Mahesh Babu, the first one being "Maharshi".