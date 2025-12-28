  1. Home
E-challan payment at RTO offices allowed

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s State Transport Authority (STA) has instructed all regional transport officers (RTOs) to accept cash payments against e-challans issued to motorists for traffic violations, officials said. The move comes in the wake of complaints by vehicle owners stating that they were facing difficulties in making online payment of fines due to problems such as non-receipt of one-time passwords (OTP) and change of mobile numbers linked to the system.

Under the new arrangement, a designated officer will be responsible for accepting e-challan payments at RTO offices. Only the vehicle owner or the defaulter will be allowed to make payment for active e-challan dues, a Transport department officer said. After receiving the e-challan, a money receipt will be issued and the payment will also be updated online. The money received for e-challan will be deposited in the government treasury on the next working day, he said. For online payments, one can use the Transportdepartment (mParivahan) application and https://echallan.parivahan.gov.in/.

