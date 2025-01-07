Live
- Women outnumber male voters in 4 NE states, gender ratio higher than national average
- Violent Clashes Erupt in Hyderabad Between BJP and Congress Workers
- Exploring Sustainable Approaches to Educational Infrastructure Development
- Bengaluru Metro Receives First Made-in-India Driverless Trainset
- e-Shram portal now available in all 22 scheduled languages
- Tamil Nadu's Erode East to go to polls on February 5
- Karnataka Forest Department Introduces Online FIR System to Combat Encroachments and Poaching
- Poetic CEC Rajiv Kumar drills holes in Opposition’s allegations
- BJP, Cong cadres clash in Hyderabad over Ramesh Bidhuri’s remarks on Priyanka Gandhi
- Shankar's Game Changer Gets Green Light for Tamil Nadu Release
Just In
Rajinikanth Expresses Annoyance with Reporter Over Irrelevant Question at Airport
Rajinikanth, heading to Thailand for the shooting of Coolie, became impatient with a reporter's question about women's safety. He firmly told him not to ask political questions and shared an update on the film's progress.
Rajinikanth, who is on his way to Thailand for the shooting of his upcoming film Coolie, spoke to the media at the airport. During the conversation, he became annoyed with a reporter who asked about the safety of women in society. Rajinikanth firmly told the reporter not to ask political questions.
This exchange happened after the case of a 19-year-old student who was sexually harassed at Anna University in Chennai became a major topic of discussion. When the reporter asked about women's safety, Rajinikanth quickly responded, asking him to avoid political questions and focus on the subject at hand.
On the film front, Rajinikanth shared that 70 percent of the shooting for Coolie has been completed. He mentioned that another schedule will take place from January 13 to 28, with more updates coming soon.
Coolie is set to be Rajinikanth's 171st film. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is an action thriller about gold smuggling. The cast includes Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj.
In Coolie, Rajinikanth plays the character Deva, also known as Coolie No. 1421. Nagarjuna will play Simon. The song "Chikitu Vibe" from the film has already been released and received a great response. The music for Coolie is being composed by Anirudh, and the film is being produced by Kalanidhi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner.