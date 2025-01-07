Rajinikanth Expresses Annoyance with Reporter Over Irrelevant Question at Airport

Rajinikanth, who is on his way to Thailand for the shooting of his upcoming film Coolie, spoke to the media at the airport. During the conversation, he became annoyed with a reporter who asked about the safety of women in society. Rajinikanth firmly told the reporter not to ask political questions.

This exchange happened after the case of a 19-year-old student who was sexually harassed at Anna University in Chennai became a major topic of discussion. When the reporter asked about women's safety, Rajinikanth quickly responded, asking him to avoid political questions and focus on the subject at hand.

On the film front, Rajinikanth shared that 70 percent of the shooting for Coolie has been completed. He mentioned that another schedule will take place from January 13 to 28, with more updates coming soon.

Coolie is set to be Rajinikanth's 171st film. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is an action thriller about gold smuggling. The cast includes Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj.

In Coolie, Rajinikanth plays the character Deva, also known as Coolie No. 1421. Nagarjuna will play Simon. The song "Chikitu Vibe" from the film has already been released and received a great response. The music for Coolie is being composed by Anirudh, and the film is being produced by Kalanidhi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner.