Challenging Star Darshan is awaiting the release of his movie Roberrt. The movie was to hit theatres on April 9 alongside Thalapathy Vijay's much awaited Kollywood movie Master. However, the makers of both the movies had to put off the release of their respective movies because of the lockdown imposed to stop the spread of the deadly covid19. So the actors from across industries are chilling out at home. While a few are putting out safety messages for fans asking them to stay home, a few others are holding live discussions on their official social media pages.

In one such live chats, actress Darshan, Roberrt Movie, Asha Bhat, who plays the female lead opposite Challenging Star Darshan, has revealed a few unknown things about the lead actor in Roberrt.

Speaking to fans, Asha said she loved working with Darshan and that she was looking forward to the release of the movie Roberrt. She also called Darshan an alrounder saying his interests were varied. Asha Bhat said that from travel and food to animals and technology, Challenging Star Darshan was a master of all. Isn't that great?

Asha Bhat, a model-turned-actor, made her big screen debut with Junglee in Hindi. She will next be seen as the leading lady in Roberrt. The movie directed by Tharun Sudhir also stars Ravi Kishan, Jagapathu Babu and Devaraj in key roles. Sandalwood music sensation Arjun Janya has scored the music for Roberrt.