Sadhguru For Freeing Temples From Govt Clutches

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has urged the people of Tamil Nadu to give thoughts about ancient temples that are neglected under the mismanagement as they are under the control of the government. Sadhguru shared this opinion when he was speaking to Tamil actor Santhanam. "Secularism means no religion in government and no government interference in religion. Then why do temples have to be administered by the governments which cannot run airlines and hotels," questioned the founder of Isha Foundation.

According to Hindu religious and Charitable endowments department submission to the court, about 11,999 temples are starving for want of revenues. They do not have funds to perform even one daily pooja. About 37,000 temples of Tamil Nadu out of the 44121 temples, under the control of government are starving for want of funds. They have confined to only one person to perform priestly and care taker duties. About 34093 temples are mostly neglected, as they are struggling with less than 10,000 annual income.

Alarmed by these statistical figures, Sadhguru has launched a missed call campaign urging Tamil Nadu people to support this cause of freeing the temples from the clutches of government administration.

He has asked people to dial 8300083000 to register their support. While clarifying about his intention behind this campaign, Sadguru said: It is foolish to expect that a missed call would revive River Cauvery or free temples. The intention is just to create awareness and awaken responsibility among citizens. Sadhguru also said that idol thefts had become rampant under the adminstration of government staff. He opined that temples should be handed over to community of devotees and added that these devotees irrespective of their caste or creed must be trained to perform priestly duties in temples. Sadhguru felt that this was the time (state elections) to convey their expectations to the political parties. Actor Santhanam has also supported this cause as he had noticed many temples in dilipidated conditions during his shooting schedules near those temples. We hear that Sadhguru had earlier written letters to K Palani Swamy the chief minister of Tamil Nadu and Opposition leader MK Stalin to reveal their intention and plans on this issue.