Sai Pallavi excited for sister's debut

Sensational actress Sai Pallavi is one of the talented heroines in South Cinema. Now, her sister Pooja is debuting in cinema and she marked her debut with a Tamil film.

Sai Pallavi's younger sister Pooja Kannan's film Chithirai Seevvaanam is currently on Zee5 from today. As the film released, Sai Pallavi took to her social media to send her best wishes to sister.

"Today is a very special day for me coz the world gets to witness something that only I've known all along. From pretending to be sick and tricking mom n dad into letting her bunk classes, to being a firecracker even on days when she was depressed, I've watched this lil brat grow into a fully grown actor(even off screen). Today, she debuts as an actor in the film "Chithirai Sevvaanam" (on Zee5) !!! And I'd like for you all to watch it and give her your love ♥️ My best wishes to Silva master, who's debuting as the director, Director/Producer Vijay Sir, Samuthirakani sir, Rima kallingal Mam, baby Manasvi and the extended team. And This is for you Pooju, The love that the audience shower is as addictive as the joy you get when you play a character. I pray that you enjoy this journey and surround yourself with positivity and become a better person with every experience," shared Sai Pallavi on her Instagram.