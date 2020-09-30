Shalini Ajith's Condition To Madhavan On Romantic Scenes In Alai Payuthey

Shalini was one of the most sought after leading ladies in the Tamil Film industry. But the actress chose to quit movies when she was at the peak of her career. It was during the shoot of Kollywood movie Amarkalam that Ajith and Shalini fell in love. The duo decided that they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together.

Manirathnam's Alai Payudhey which was a blockbuster hit was Shalini's last big screen apperance before she bid adieu to movies and decided to confine herself to family life with Kollywood star actor Ajith Kumar. But she did pursue her interest in badminton post tying fhe knot with Ajith.

In a recent interview, R Madhavan who played the male lead opposite Shalini Manirathnam's Alaipayudhey recalled the days of his shooting with Shalini.

He said that the actress has laid down her conditions during the shoot of the movie. She had particularly asked him to maintain distance in romantic scenes and not go overboard. The reason she gave was that she was about to get hitched to her fiance and actor Ajith Kumar who was also leading the industry.

Madhavan says that he too told her that the same was the case with him as he was all set to get married to Sarika. However, he adds that Shalini was quite firm about the rules for enacting romantic scenes.

Ajith and Shalini are one of the most envied actor couples in the industry.