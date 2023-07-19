Sithara Entertainments debuts into distribution with Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘LEO’

Sithara Entertainments headed by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi has been producing many content oriented and exciting films, recently. They have been fast growing Pan-India and looking to associate with different actors and stars in other languages too. Recently, they have entered into Tamil language market in a grand and successful way with Dhanush's Sir/Vaathi Production.



Now, they have decided to associate with most anticipated and highly enthralling action movie of Thalapathy Vijay and Sensational director, Lokesh Kanagaraj, LEO. The movie has Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Action King Arjun Sarja, Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. The action epic also has highly popular directors’ among the cast like Gautam Vasudev Menon, Mysskin.

The ensemble cast also includes Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mathew Thomas, Jafer Sadiq, Madonna Sebastian, Anurag Kashyap in other important roles. The movie team has completed their shoot recently, after intense 125 working days. They shot extensively in Kashmir and Chennai. The action sequences from this movie, Leo, will be Sensational and jaw-dropping promise the action choreographer team duo Anbariv masters.

Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichandran making it Hat-trick for Lokesh Kanagaraj and his combination. Already Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj, Anirudh Combination have delivered a sensational audio like Master. And the first single from Leo, Naa Ready, released for Thalapathy Vijay birthday has become a huge viral hit.

With so many surprises and interesting elements yet to be unveiled, the movie Leo has created huge buzz and is releasing on 19th October, 2023 worldwide. “LEO” is produced by SS Lalit Kumar, who also produced highly acclaimed Master with Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay. Jagadish Palanisamy, who co-produced Master, is also co-producing this action bonanza.

Sithara Entertainments has decided to venture into distribution with LEO in Telugu states. The team has stated that they are highly elated and proud with this association and are promising a never-before grand release to Thalapathy Vijay films in the Telugu language, keeping his growing market and popularity in the purview.

Manoj Pramahamsa has shot some jaw-dropping visuals and Philomin Raj is editing the action epic. More details will be announced soon.