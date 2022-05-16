Siva Kartikeyan's Don movie OTT Release Date Fixed

Siva Kartikeyan's Don movie has been released worldwide recently and received positive reviews everywhere. Within just two days after its release, the film managed to collect more than 21 crores at the box office. The film is still doing well and is expected to continue its run till the end of this month.

As per the latest sources of information, the film will stream digitally on an International OTT platform Netflix on 10th June. The summer entertainer has other actors like Priyanka Arul Mohan, SJ Suryah, Samuthirakani, Soori, Sivaangi, Bala, and RJ Vijay.

Directed by a new director, Cibi Chakravarthy, the film looks fresh with both comical and emotional touch. The film's story is about a college student who finds love, friendship, and a purpose in life. This film performed well than the previous film, Doctor, which hadn't reached the audience's expectations well.