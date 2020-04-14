Suhasini Maniratnam's Insta Chat With Maddy On 20 Years Of Alaipayuthey

Think Maniratnam, think of all the romantic movies he has made. Each one is better than the other and every movie is a masterpiece. Right from Mouna Ragam and Roja to Alaipayudhey to Bombay, Mani's movies have something to offer to audience of all age groups.

It's been 20 years since the director's Alaipayuthey released and lead actor Madhavan has something to ssay about the movie and the director.

Suhasini Maniratnam had an instagram live with Maddy as special guest and guess what he said in the chat show with Mani's actress wife?

Recalling the days on the sets of Alaipaythey, Maddy told Mani who was also on the live chat that the director literally made him (Maddy) learn every aspect of filmmaking, right from acting to understanding how a set should be managed. He also credits Mani for giving him an opportunity to learn under him as he believes that there would not have been a better training ground for him.

Suhasini also reminded him that she was Maddy's navigator when Madhavan and his wife were new to Chennai. She would often help them with directions. To this Madhavan quickly says that the actress had given him direction in his real life too.

Then the trio go on to discuss about iconic dialogues in Mani's several movies from Iruvar, Alaypayuthey and Nayagan. It was sure a fun conversation.

Maddy's AlaiPayuthey was dubbed into Telugu as Sakhi and became a blockbuster hit in Tollywood too. If you haven't watched the movie yet, then you are missing something. Just go watch it, NOW.