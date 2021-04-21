Sunny Leone in a comedy film!

Sunny Leone, the Bollywood sensation is focusing more on South film industry. The actress will next be seen in an exciting film in Tamil. Surprisingly, Sunny Leone will be seen in a horror comedy. The buzz is that the film also has a historic backdrop to it.

As per the latest reports, the actress will be seen as a queen in the film and the story has a historic backdrop of 1000 years. The film unit is planning to shoot the film in Mumbai and Chennai soon.

AVU Media Entertainment and White Horse Studios will be jointly producing the film. DA Shakthi and K Sasi Kumar are producing the film. Yuvan is the director of the film. Comedian Satish will play his debut as a full-length hero in the movie.

The makers are planning to release the film in Telugu and other languages, along with Tamil.