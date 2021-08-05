Suriya inks a deal with Amazon prime Video

Amazon Prime Video inked a major deal with actor Suriya. The actor has four films in his production house which will directly release on the streaming platform. Both the actor and production house confirmed the same on social media today.

This is not the first time that Suriya is in partnership with Amazon Prime Video. As part of this collaboration, the next four Tamil movies from 2D Entertainment will premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video, over the next 4 months, starting September 2021.

The following is the list of four movies.

Ra Ra - September 2021

Udanpirappe - October 2021

Jai Bhim - November 2021

Oh My Dog - December 2021

Suriya plays the lead role in Jai Bhim and it has got a lot of interesting elements. The complete details of the projects will be out soon.