Suriya looks like beast in the gym
Ever since “Kanguva” went on floors, each and every promotional still or candid pictures revealing the film’s hero Suriya’s look have been going viral on social media. The latest picture of Suriya showcasing his ripped body in the gym has been leaving the actor’s fans thrilled.
The black and white picture shared by the official X handle of Studio Green, the banner that’s bankrolling “Kanguva,” reveals Suriya’s stunningly chiseled body. The actor looks looks like beast displaying his toned abs. The thick, long beard adds to his rugged persona. This candid picture is a result of all the relentless hardwork Suriya has been putting in since last year.
“Kanguva” is a high-voltage period action drama. Also starring Bollywood actress Disha Patani in a lead role, the film is being directed by Siva.