Suriya's ‘Kanguva’ set for simultaneous release in 38 languages

For fans of Indian cinema, the name ‘Baahubali’ evokes memories of grand visuals and a story that transcended borders. But there's a new contender on the horizon, promising a cinematic experience even more expansive – ‘Kanguva.’

Directed by the acclaimed Siva and starring the legendary Suriya, ‘Kanguva’ isn't just another action film. It's a meticulously crafted period drama with a unique twist—a narrative that weaves together two distinct eras. With a budget of a staggering Rs 350 crore, Kanguva boasts a production value unlike anything seen before in Indian cinema.



What truly sets Kanguva apart is its ambition. Unlike films that limit their release to a few languages, ‘Kanguva’ is determined to break barriers. It's scheduled for a simultaneous release in a whopping 38 languages worldwide. This unprecedented move speaks volumes about the film's creators' vision—to create a story that resonates with audiences across India and beyond.



While other highly anticipated Pan-India films like ‘Pushpa 2’ and ‘Kalki’ might boast larger budgets, ‘Kanguva’ scores high in terms of global reach. Releasing the film in 38 languages simultaneously is a logistical feat that will undoubtedly garner ‘Kanguva’ immense attention.



The film's commitment to authenticity is another highlight. To capture the essence of both historical and contemporary settings, the makers have embarked on a grand international shoot. From the sun-drenched beaches of Goa to the bustling streets of Bangkok, Kanguva's camera has traversed stunning locations across seven countries. This dedication to creating a visually breathtaking experience promises to immerse audiences in the world of Kanguva.



The cast itself is a star-studded affair. Suriya, a powerhouse known for his electrifying performances, takes center stage. Joining him are the talented Bobby Deol, the effervescent Disha Patani, and the versatile Jagapathi Babu, all of whom promise to bring their A-game to the film.



With its captivating story, global scale, and meticulous production, ‘Kanguva’ is poised to be a landmark event in Indian cinema. Scheduled for release in the latter half of 2024, the film has already generated immense hype. While an official release date remains under wraps, one thing is certain—‘Kanguva’ is a cinematic odyssey waiting to unfold, and audiences around the world are eagerly waiting to witness its magic.