Suriya's Surprise Appearance At Fan's Wedding Makes Netizens Go Crazy

There is no doubt that Kollywood actor Suriya is one of the most talented stars today. His fame is now at its peak after the release of his latest outing "Soorarai Pottru". Though the movie was released via OTT, it has achieved success at a very big level and beat the expectations of makers and trade analysts too. His performance in the Sudha Kongara movie drew a lot of praise from the audience.

It is known that Suriya has fans beyond the borders of Tamil Nadu. He has been entertaining his fans portraying characters of different shades in different movies. The actor recently threw a surprise by attending the marriage of one of his fans. The Kollywood star was spotted at the wedding of his die-hard fans Hari and Priya. A camera has captured a photo of Hari and Suriya interacting at the wedding ceremony which has gone viral. Suriya's followers are thrilled and are sharing the photo widely on social media.

Several photos of Suriya taken during this marriage have gone viral on social media platforms and fans are hailing the actor's simplicity on social media. Recently, Suriya completed the shooting of his web series titled Navarasa with director Maniratnam. Currently, the actor is busy with his 45th movie.