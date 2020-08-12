Tamil director Cheran asks film viewers: Do you want to return to cinema theatres?

Three-time National Award winner and a prominent director in Tamil cinema, Cheran Pandian, known more as Cheran has raised a valid question for the fans of Tamil films to ponder and respond.

In a tweet, he sent around a message which is an emotional appeal of sorts for the film industry patrons among the public. Cheran tweeted: 'The cinema theatre is a forlorn place today. With whistles and claps it had seen films of MGR, Sivaji screened, cut-outs of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan and 'palabhishekam' for releases of Vijay and Ajith. The public, who rejoiced watching many quality films are now stuck to their mobile phone screens watching films in some language'.

Continuing his observation, he enquired: 'The film industry is confused about the future direction it would have to take. What is the public opinion on this? Do you agree that the experience of watching films on the big screen has undergone a change? How many of you are awaiting the reopening of theatres?'

With 11 directorial ventures under his belt in over 20 years, a few of which gained great box-office success and remade into other languages (' Naa Autograph' a 2004 release of Ravi Teja is one), Cheran is known for his family socials and intense narrations in his films. Like him, the Tamil film big wigs too are anxiously awaiting the good news by the month end as the lockdown comes to an end on August 31.