Tamil Nadu Theatres Feel Betrayed By Vijay's Master Makers

Owners of movie theatres and distributors are severely offended by Thalapathy Vijay's decision to release his movie "Master" via Amazon prime on January 29.

The decision about release of his movie via OTT was announced recently. "Master" movie was released amidst Corona menace in theatres, and owners of theatres had expressed their happiness about the Kollywood actor's move. But the decision to release the movie on OTT within two weeks after release, has not gone well with the owners of the theatres.

The president of Tamil Nadu theatre owners association Tirupur Subramanyan who has expressed his unhappiness over this decision, has spoken about this. "We are trying to meet the Production team and will speak to them," said the president.

Usually theatres get profit from the third or fourth week collections. The box office collections from the first two weeks go to the cinema producers. When this is the state of affairs, if the movies are released in the second week via OTT how can we get dividends," asks Rakesh who is the owner of Vetri theatre.

"Had the Producers revealed that they would release the movie through OTT just after 16 days, we would have planned a different kind of profit sharing strategy with Producers or distributors. This sudden decision is like betraying us," says Rakesh.

Vijay starrer 'Master' movie was released on January 13 and the movie is now streaming on the digital platform from today. Within a span of a few days the movie had earned about 200 crores and was still going great guns at the ticket window. But alas! It seems to be a case of agony after ecstasy for theatres owners screening Master.