Thala Ajith To Forego Salt And Pepper Look For Valimai, Vada Chennai Actor Joins Cast

Thala Ajith is on a high. He's basking in the success of his latest movies Nerkonda Parvai and Viswasam which not only earned rave reviews but also raked in a whopping amount at the box office. The Tamil actor is now gearing up for his next movie titled Valimai. Ajith is joining hands with director H Vinoth again. Their last collaboration was the courtoom drama Nerkonda Parvai which earned a lot of praises for the director and as actor. Valimai will be produced by Boney Kapoor under the Bayview projects LLP banner.

Ajith will play a police officer in the movie Valimai. And we all know that Ajith is synonymous with making the salt and pepper look cool. However, in this movie he's all set to shed the look for black hair. Yes. You read that right. Thala Ajith will sport black tresses in Valimai. Fans of Thala Ajith couldn't have asked for more as they can't wait to see the younger version of their favourite actor again.

A few portions of Valimai have already been shot in Hyderabad and the movie is slated for Diwali release.

And yes, there's one more new. Another talented actor has joined the sets of Ajith's Valimai. Sources in the know say that the makers have finalised Vada Chennai Actor Pavel Navageethan to play villain in the movie. The actor had also dubbed for another character in the Ajith movie Nerkonda Parvai. The makers are yet to zero in on the female lead for the movie.

Nirav Shah has been chosen as the cinematographer for Valimai while the music will be scored by none other than Yuvan Shankar Raja.