‘Thalapathi’ set for grand re-release on Rajinikanth’s 74th birthday

In exciting news for fans of Tamil cinema, the legendary film Thalapathi, which brought together superstar Rajinikanth and acclaimed director Mani Ratnam for the first time, is gearing up for a grand re-release. The iconic gangster drama, which originally hit theaters in 1991, will be back on the big screen on December 12, 2024, coinciding with Rajinikanth’s 74th birthday.

Thalapathi is celebrated as one of Tamil cinema’s most influential films, featuring an unforgettable performance by Rajinikanth alongside Malayalam legend Mammootty. The film’s gripping storyline, combined with powerful performances, made it a blockbuster at the box office. Adding to its charm was a timeless soundtrack composed by the maestro Ilayaraaja, which continues to resonate with fans even today.

The re-release is set to take place across Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, promising fans a nostalgic cinematic experience. Tamil producer and distributor Subbiah Shanmugham has acquired the rights for this much-anticipated re-release, ensuring that the film will be presented in enhanced quality to captivate both old fans and a new generation of viewers.

Besides Rajinikanth and Mammootty, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Shobana, Arvind Swamy, Amrish Puri, Bhanu Priya, Srividya, and Geetha in key roles.

Adding to the buzz, reports suggest that Rajinikanth and Mani Ratnam may reunite for another project, with an official announcement expected on Rajinikanth’s birthday. The re-release of Thalapathi serves as a perfect celebration of the actor’s illustrious career and his enduring legacy in Indian cinema.