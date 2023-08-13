Thaman shares exciting news about ‘Varisu’ OST

  • Menu
Thaman, one of the busiest musicians in the entertainment world, is working hard to create music for many important projects.

Among all this activity, the music director promised fans of actor Thalapathy Vijay that he will release the Original Sound Track (OST) of his first collaboration with the actor 'Varisu'.

Thaman recently shared some exciting news on his social media accounts. He revealed that he’s all ready to release the much-awaited original soundtrack (OST) of the movie “Varisu.” This OST will have a total of 21 tracks, offering an exciting musical experience for everyone.

The plan is to release the “Varisu” OST on Independence Day, making it even more special. Thaman is also busy with projects like “Guntur Kaaram,” and “They Call Him OG.”

