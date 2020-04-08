Thani Oruvan Maker First Considered Ajith, Sudeep For Arvind Swamy Role

Thani Oruvan, the Kollywood movie that established director Mohan Raja was a bankable filmmaker. Not that this was his debut, he had worked in several movies but all his earlier movies were remakes and hence none expected this Tamil filmmaker to come up with something original.

However, he threw a surprise with his first original-Thani Oruvan. The movie became such a massive hit that it was even remade in Telugu. The Tollywood remake was titled Dhruva and starred Rakul Preet, Ram Charan in key roles. Charan earned heaps of praises for his performance in the movie. However, it wouldn't be wrong to say that the villain the movie too matched pace with him. And it was none other than Arvind Swamy, the same actor who played the baddie in Thani Oruvan too.

Thani Oruvan, the original Kollywood movie featured Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara in lead roles. But yes Arvind Swamy excelled in the negative role and stole hearts with his performance. The movie even collected 100 crores at the box office.

In a recent interview, Thani Oruvan director Mohan Raja is believed to have said that Arvind Swamy was not the first choice to play the baddie in Thani Oruvan. If a report doing the rounds is any indication, then Thala Ajith, Rana and Sudeep too were being considered prior to Arvind Swamy to play the role. However, after Mohan Raja met Arvind Swamy, he was more than convinced that nobody could play the role better.