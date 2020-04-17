That's Dhanush For You!

Kollywood actor Dhanush. He is the son-in-law of superstar Rajinikanth who needs no introduction. His fan following beats that of all the actors in the world. Such is the charm of Rajini. So being the son-in-law of such a huge star comes with its share of expectations. Dhanush, never fell back on the super star status of his father-in-law Rajinikanth to become an established actor in the industry. it's with sheer hard work that Dhanush reached the heights of his career.

We all know that Dhanush has played several challenging roles and each time he throws a surprise with his choice of roles and a revelation. He is also a director and singer. Remember how he became a global icon after he rendered the famous song Why this Kolaveri Di in his film 3 starring Shruti Haasan?

So, Dhanush's acting chops too need not be elaborated because all those who have watches his movies can vouch for a fact that he's a powerhouse of talent.

His last movie was Asuran which was directed by none other than Vetrimaran. The movie was a moneyspinner at the box office and was hailed by both fans and critics alike. The movie is now being remade in both Telugu and Kannada. While the Tollywood version stars Venkatesh Daggubati, hattrick hero Shivarajkumar will reprise Dhanush's role in the Sandalwood remake of Asuran.

Recently, Asuran was back in news. A video clip featuring Dhanush's action scene from the movie has gone viral. Dhanush's action stunts has impressed those who have seen the clip. Now, that's what we said about Dhanush being a self made actor.

Have a look at the scene yourself where Dhanush finishes an action scene for his movie Asuran which he finishes in one take.