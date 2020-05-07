This Thalapathy Vijay Classic Is Most Romantic Kollywood Movie

Kollywood: Thalapathy Vijay has a host of hit movies to his credit. From his debut movie, Vijay has come a long way to become one of the highest paid actors in Kollywood. His movies are known for its punch dialofues and plots mostly revolve around topical issues plaguing the country. Be it demonetisation, digital India to corruption during elections, Vijay has spared none in his movies. No wonder then his movies go on to become huge hits at the box office.

We already told you that Vijay's next will see the actor performing some action scenes which are sure to give you an adrenaline rush. The film titled Master is one of the most awaited Kollywood movies which was to release in theatres on April 9 but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown. Master stars vijay Sethupathi as a villain while Malavika Mohanan plays the female lead actress in the movie. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj whose last outing with Karthi title Kaithi became a massive hit and also received critical appreciation.

However, when Vijay just started out romance was his go to genre. Be it Kadhalukku Maryadai, Priyamanavale, Ghili Vijay just rocked in his role. However, one role that is most unforgettable was in Kushi. the movie starred Jyotika in the lead role. Not just the songs, even the performances and plot received rave reviews. Kushi is no doubt one of the best romantic flicks not only in Thalapathy Vijay's career but also in Kollywood.

Kushi was also remade in Telugu with Pawan Kalyan and Bhumika Chawla in lead roles. The movie was a blockbuster in Tollywood too and the songs became a rage. I am sure after reading about this, you would now want to watch the feel good movie, right? Do you think there are any other movies which deserves to be called most romantic in Kollywood other than Kushi? Let us know in the comments section below.