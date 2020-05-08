TN cinema industry to be allowed post-production work from May 11?

With Chennai still remaining under critical observation and facing a momentous spike in corona positive cases in the last week, it would be too much for assuming that celluloid matters would become normal soon.

Yet, like Kerala, which has permitted production houses to complete post-production work of their films, Tamil Nadu government to seems to be following suit, if reports are to be taken seriously.

Acting on a representation by the local film industry, the government seems to have been favourably disposed towards this move. It is also said that the CM, K Palanisamy also has found merit in this argument. The requisite guidelines in this regard are expected to be announced soon.

With the CM turning 66 on May 12, a section of the film industry even feel it is a great birthday announcement from the government, which has been noted for its relatively successful handling of the coronavirus crisis and the lockdown impact since March ending.