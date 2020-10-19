Vijay Sethupathi Quits Muttiah Muralitharan Biopic On Cricketer's Request

Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic 800 has been one of the most hotly debated topics on social media and Kollywood film circles in recent days. There was a lot of hue and cry over the biopic on Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan. In fact Vijay Sethupathi faced a lot of flak for agreeing to play the cricketer with the makers even releasing the first look from the movie. However, all hell broke loose after netizens trolled Vijay Sethupathi for playing a cricketer who was mum during the Tamil civil war.

Even though the filmmakers tried to clarify on the movie's content, that was not enough to stop the brickbats coming their way. On the other hand even Muttiah broke his silence and stated that he never endorsed the killing of innocent Tamils. Yet that did not suffice. Vijay Sethupathi faced a lot of flak.

In a latest development, Vijay Sethupathi has finally opted out of the Muttaiah Muralitharan Biopic after the Srilankan bowler himself requested him to do so to save the Kollywood actor's film career.

Muttiah Muralitharan released a statement requesting Sethupathi toeavr the movie as he did not want the talented Tamil actor's career to end because of him.

Here's what Muttiah wrote...

"I am issuing this statement as there has been controversy around my biopic 800.



Due to misconception, several people were pressing actor Vijay Sethupathi to drop out of 800 the film. I don't want one of the finest actor's in Tamil Nadu to face any kind of trouble, hence I request him to drop out of the project. There should be no obstacles for Vijay Sethupathi in the future because of this movie. I never get tired of obstacles. I have reached this position only by facing and overcoming obstacles. I accepted this biopic because I thought the movie will inspire and provide confidence to aspiring young cricketers. I am sure that the makers will overcome these hurdles. They have promised me that they will make an announcement regarding this soon. I will stand by their decisions.

I wholeheartedly thank the press, politicians, fans of Vijay Sethupathi, and most importantly, the people of Tamil Nadu who supported me in these circumstances."

To this, Vijay Sethupathi wrote back saying, "Thanks and goodbye."







