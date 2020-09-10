Vijay Sethupathi's next confirmed for Zee Plex

'Ka Pae Ranasingam', the next release of Vijay Sethupathi is going to be over the platform Zee Plex, India's first multi-screen pay per view service to be launched on October 2.



As a report in The Mint states: Media and entertainment conglomerate Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd announced the launch of a pay-per-view movie service Zee Plex that will be available on both television and digital platforms. Zee has partnered with distribution players such as Dish D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV in India as well as platforms in the international market. The 'cinema-to-home' offering will also be accessible on Zee's streaming platform ZEE5.

To be launched on October 2, Zee Plex aims to bring theatres to consumers' homes, a phenomenon that has gained much traction because of the covid-19 pandemic that has resulted in the shutdown of cinema halls. The service will be available 24x7 and feature shows at various intervals through the day giving consumers the required flexibility, Zee said in a statement.

Consumers will also be able to book their movie shows well in advance to the release date and watch any new movie release along with their family with a single ticket. Users will have multiple payment options to purchase their favourite movie.

The Zee Plex announcement comes at a time when most Indian video streaming platforms are acquiring films for direct-to-digital releases offered as part of their subscription packages.